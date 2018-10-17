J. Prince Says He Would Talk To Donald Trump If Invited To The White House

Rap-A-Lot founder J. Prince says he would accept a theoretical invite to talk with Donald Trump at the White House. It’s a safe bet the certified triple OG wouldn’t go on tangential rants and act a fool while yucking it up for the camera like the MAGA rapper.

J Prince was on Van Lathan’s ‘Red Pill Podcast’ talking about his new book, ‘The Art & Science of Respect,’ when he said he’d accept an invitation to the White House … promising to lobby for the black community if he goes to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

The Rap-A-Lot Records CEO has tons of experience with famous rap beefs … so he’s no stranger to reaching across the aisle to try and ease tension and settle differences.

Some critics have said Kanye West brought a circus to the Oval, but J Prince says his visit would be totally different.

If you’re purpose is to advocate for the people, not just be a photo op or distraction to be used by the President, so be it. It’s those who blatantly allow themselves to be a token that gets us, and the Internets, riled up.

Peep J. Prince explain his own personal rationale below.

