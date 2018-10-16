Ella Mai Speaks on Jacquees ‘Trip’ Controversy

Ella Mai wants you to know she had nothing to do with Jacquees’ popular remix of her song “Trip” getting scrubbed from the internet.

She sat down with Hot 97 to clear up any misconceptions.

via Complex:

At the 8:20 point of the interview, she explained, “I don’t play any role in it, to be honest. I feel like my label made a statement, and there’s not really much else to say about it to be honest. People are gonna take it how they want.” She does say, however, that she cares about the situation only because she doesn’t want anyone assuming it was all her doing. “People don’t actually know the real ins and outs of the industry,” she added.

As for if she minds if anyone covers or remixes one of her songs, she said, “No, I don’t mind at all.” As someone who got her start doing covers, she says she’s very aware of how the industry works with those, and that it only really becomes an issue when monetization is involved.

Following the fallout of Jacquees’ remix of “Trip,” it was speculated that Ella Mai had blocked him on Instagram. “I never even followed him,” she explained. Well that settles that.

Check out the interview below.

Source.

