Today Is Global Handwashing Day

Did you know that not only is today October 15, it’s also Global Handwashing Day. What’s the purpose? Well, it’s to increase awareness and to share the benefits of washing your hands with soap. Your purpose today is to let your fellow man know about the benefits of washing your hands with soap to decrease sickness and the spreading of germs. So today, wash your hands and throughout the day spread the word about clean hands so you can have a sound mind. Do you wash your hands regularly? Have you ever called someone out about not washing their hands? Do you teach your kids the importance washing their hands?

