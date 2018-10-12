Google Remembers Roberto Clemente In Honor Of Hispanic Heritage Month

It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and Google is here to help us celebrate. If you Google anything this afternoon, you’ll see that today’s Doodle, by guest artist Roxie Vizcarra, celebrates the life of Roberto Clemente.

Google tweeted, “Today we celebrate Puerto Rican, Hall of Fame baseball star Roberto Clemente, whose record-breaking on the field performance matched his groundbreaking off-the-field humanitarian efforts.”

As highlighted by the site, Clemente “accumulated numerous accolades during his pro career including 12 consecutive Gold Glove Awards, 4 National League batting titles, 3,000 career hits, the 1966 National League MVP Award, 2 World Series rings, and the 1971 World Series MVP Award. In fact, it was on this day in 1971 that Clemente’s performance led the Pittsburgh Pirates to victory against the Baltimore Orioles in Game 3 of the series, ultimately contributing to their Series title.”

But he wasn’t just an amazing athlete—the Hall of Famer loved helping people too: “Aside from his talents on diamond, it was Clemente’s mission to help others that has solidified his legacy as one of the most humanitarian athletes to play the game. Whether it was delivering food and supplies to those in need, holding baseball clinics for kids, or making generous donations, he consistently sought to be an agent of positive impact and a role model for the youth of his community.”

Clemente passed away in 1972, at the early age of 38, after the overloaded plane he was flying in crashed. There had been a massive earthquake in Nicaragua and Clemente was on his way to personally gift the country supplies.

Photo: Getty

