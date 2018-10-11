CLOSE
Report: Jay & Bey Sever Ties With Kim & Kanye

Utah Jazz v LA Clippers - Game Seven

Source: Andrew D. Bernstein / Getty

 

Things have seemed icy between The Carters & The West Family for quite some time, but according to RadarOnline, it’s all the way bad now.

Due to Kanye’s close relationship with Donald Trump, The Carters are no longer cool with Kim & Kanye:

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the superstar singer, 37, and her rap mogul hubby Jay Z, 48 — who are longtime backers of Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and the Democratic party — are “sick” of Donald Trump-supporter West’s political “bull***t.”

“They are outraged over Kanye’s recent political rants,” a source close to the “Irreplaceable” singer said.

Yikes. Read the full story here.

