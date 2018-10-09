Quavo Goes Undercover On Twitter, YouTube, and Reddit To Answer The Internet’s Burning Questions

The Migos are great with words when it comes to rapper–or, more accurately, when it comes to ad-libs–but if we’re being honest, the Atlanta rap trio hasn’t always been known for their interview skills.

With that being said, the family has improved on their apathy for interviews, and now they seem to be showing more of themselves while being grilled. Even more rare than a Migos interview, though, is a solo sighting of any member–and that’s what we have here today. Quavo stopped by GQ for an episode of their web series, Actually Me.

During this episode, Quavo goes undercover with accounts on Twitter, Youtube, and Reddit in order to search through questions on each website about himself. The rapper then proceeds to respond to the questions from his “undercover” account, which makes for some hilarious commentary.

Some of the questions he decides to answer throughout the video include:

“Is Quavo dropping an album soon?”

“What if The Migos and Drake dropped a collaboration project after their tour together is over?”–to which he gives an answer that will make a lot of fans excited.

And of course, it wouldn’t be right without some good old fashioned internet thirst; One fan tweets, “How does Quavo look so good literally all the time?”

Another fan opens the floor the community, asking if anybody is as excited as he is that Latin artists are collaborating with hip hop artist a lot more. Quavo replies back saying that he loves doing music with international artists because it makes him realize just how huge music actually is.

The rapper also answers the most important question of the entire series, “Why do the Migos always say ‘skrt skrt’ in their songs?” The answer to this one may surprise you…

Even though solo interviews might be rare for this Migos member, solo records are definitely not. Quavo’s debut solo album Quavo Huncho is set to hit the shelves on October 12.

It’s actually no coincidence that the rapper stopped by GQ for their web series, since he just announced this spread in their magazine today.

