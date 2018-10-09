Katt Williams Says His Handlers Got Him Arrested

Katt Williams didn’t even know about a scheduled court date in Atlanta while he was on the other side of the country headed for the Emmy’s in Los Angeles–and his management team are the ones to blame, according to TMZ. Williams was arrested in Portland, Oregon Friday night after allegedly assaulting his driver taking him to a Wild’n Out tour stop. He was listed as a fugitive in another jurisdiction and hasn’t been extradited to Atlanta to face a felony warrant yet.

But Katt’s saying that if he knew he had a scheduled court date that prevented him from going to the Emmys, he would’ve definitely taken the court date over the Emmys.

