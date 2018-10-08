QUAVO REVEALS RELEASE DATE & COVER ART

Q U A V O H U N C H O

10 . 12 . 18 pic.twitter.com/KRXFvxlUAr — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) October 5, 2018

“QUAVO HUNCHO”

Quavo has been teasing his solo album, Quavo Huncho, for the past few weeks.

The wait is almost over. On Thursday, Quavo jumped on his social media and announced that his anticipated solo album is dropping next week, October 12th!

The news comes with the official album cover as well, which portrays a spooky theme. Quavo revealed the features for the project, saying Drake, Kid Cudi, Cardi B, Travi$ Scott, Saweetie would appear on the album. It’s been reported that both Takeoff and Offset are set to follow with their own albums.

