Mayweather Vs Pacquiao Part 2 Is In The Works For 2019

How serious is Floyd Mayweather about running it back one mo’ gin with Manny Pacquiao?

According to the top guy at Showtime Sports, he’s serious as a heart attack … as in DEADLY SERIOUS.

TMZ Sports talked to Stephen Espinoza — Prez of programming for Showtime Sports (and Conor McGregor‘s archnemesis) — about the proposed rematch, and if would ever ACTUALLY happen.

“Having spoken to Floyd, I know he’s deadly serious about it. He’s very, very serious about wanting the fight.”

The first one was a PPV record setter, and although there are a ton of people that wonder if this one would be as big (basically, some people don’t care) … Espinoza says next year, it’s LIT.

“2019 sounds perfect. After I get a little bit of sleep after this event, we’ll go at Mayweather/Pacquiao 2, I think.”

That’s if no one breaks a hip first (they’re old as hell).

