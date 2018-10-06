I mean, we all knew Kellz was a wild boy… but damn! Check this out!

Via | HipHopDX

NEW YORK, NY – To say R. Kelly’s reputation has been tarnished over the years would be an understatement. The R&B star has faced a string of sexual abuse allegations and was accused of running an underage “sex cult” out of his home. Now, Kelly’s ex-wife Andrea Kelly is detailing her marriage to the singer.

In a new episode of The View, Andrea opened up about the alleged physical abuse she said she endured from 1996 to 2002. She recalled one incident in the back of a Hummer where she thought she was going to meet her demise.

R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Admits She Thought He Was Going To Kill Her was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

