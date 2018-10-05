Snoop Dogg’s Ready To Take His Life Story To The Stage

This November marks the 25th anniversary of Snoop Dogg‘s classic debut album Doggystyle and to commemorate it in a very special way, Snoop’s taking the show on the road in a totally different way than he’s used to. He’s starring in Redemption Of A Dogg, a stage play about his life. The tour isn’t hitting Cincinnati, but it is coming to Cleveland on the 28th of this month. Joining Snoop on the road is Tamar Braxton, Omar Gooding, Demetria McKenney, Eric Benet, Lil JJ and more.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: