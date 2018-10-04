CLOSE
A-Plus
Home > A-Plus

Meek Mill Pens Letter To His Younger Self For XXL

1 reads
Leave a comment

 

Meek’s on the cover of the Fall issue of XXL as he writes a letter to himself back in 2006, when things weren’t looking as bright as they are now. Here’s an excerpt:

It’s free to dream but nothing is more expensive than achieving them. I repeat: Nothing is more expensive than achieving your dreams. Trust, you will get yours. You will set the rap game on fire. What if I told you that you will record with Mariah Carey? Or that you’ll buy a Ferrari after coppin’ the Rolls-Royce? That fly shit is cool but you wanna know what tops it all? Mom never having to worry about money again because you believed in yourself. The countless times she risked it all to feed you and Nasheema won’t be in vain. But I can’t stress enough how much it costs to be a young leader. Costs even more to be a young Black leader.”

Read the full letter at XXL.

Meek Mill

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kevin Gates
Watch The First Two Parts Of Kevin Gates…
 22 mins ago
10.04.18
How To Make The Perfect Taco At Home
 8 hours ago
10.04.18
Make It Yourself: 5 Go-To Vodka Drinks That…
 8 hours ago
10.04.18
DC Young Fly Joins Lil Yachty To Star…
 17 hours ago
10.03.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close