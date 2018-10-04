Meek Mill Pens Letter To His Younger Self For XXL

Meek’s on the cover of the Fall issue of XXL as he writes a letter to himself back in 2006, when things weren’t looking as bright as they are now. Here’s an excerpt:

It’s free to dream but nothing is more expensive than achieving them. I repeat: Nothing is more expensive than achieving your dreams. Trust, you will get yours. You will set the rap game on fire. What if I told you that you will record with Mariah Carey? Or that you’ll buy a Ferrari after coppin’ the Rolls-Royce? That fly shit is cool but you wanna know what tops it all? Mom never having to worry about money again because you believed in yourself. The countless times she risked it all to feed you and Nasheema won’t be in vain. But I can’t stress enough how much it costs to be a young leader. Costs even more to be a young Black leader.”

Read the full letter at XXL.

