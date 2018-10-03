Last year, Sheck Wes dropped his breakthrough single “Mo Bamba” and now the song’s namesake is helping the G.O.O.D Music and Cactus Jack artist make a very special announcement.

In a photo that Wes posted on Twitter, Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba’s t-shirt revealed Wes’ debut album release date. Mudboy will be out this Friday, October 5, and according to the post it’s “Mixed Mastered and Executively Produced By Sheck Wes.”

Bamba, a childhood friend of Wes’, told HipHopDX recently that he’s proud of the rapper. “I’m honestly just proud of this dude. He has his handprint all over the game and in entertainment. And that’s what makes him special,” he said.

Take a look at the announcement below and be sure to cop the album when it drops.

Mixed Mastered and Executively Produced By Sheck Wes, pic.twitter.com/36N21Vog0y — Sheck Jesus (@sheckwes) October 2, 2018

Photo: Getty

Mo Bamba Helps Sheck Wes Announce ‘Mudboy’ Release Date was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: