Burglars Used Social Media To Target Rihanna & Others Homes

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Anniversary Event - Arrivals

So you might have heard how Rihanna, Christina Milian and a couple of others all fell victim to their homes being burglarized? Turns out these same crooks were getting ready to target LeBron’s LA home as well. . .until the suspects were arrested as part of a burglary ring!

Via The Washington Post:

In the ritzy Los Angeles-area neighborhoods inhabited by celebrities and professional athletes, the chances of a luxury car carrying well-dressed passengers raising any sort of alarm are slim.

It was by using this disguise that a crew suspected of burglarizing residences belonging to high-profile singers, actresses, athletes and Hollywood producers went undetected for months as it scouted potential targets and carried out organized break-ins, according to Los Angeles police.

Authorities announced Tuesday they had arrested four people who allegedly looted the homes of celebrities, such as singers Rihanna and Christina Milian, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods. Police believe the suspects also planned to target Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, as well as actors Viola Davis and Matt Damon.

Continue reading [HERE].

Photos
