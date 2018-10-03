Family Matters Star Accused Of Dislocating Daughters Arm!

Via People Magazine:

Darius McCrary, who starred in the 90s sitcom Family Matters, has reportedly been accused of dislocating his 2-year-old daughter’s arm.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the actor’s estranged wife Tammy Brawner, 32, alleges that in March 2018, McCrary, 42, “partially dislocated our daughter’s arm.” She reportedly attached medical records from the incident that describe the injuries.

At the time, Brawner reportedly told doctors that McCrary was taking his daughter to the bathroom and “grabbed her arm.” McCrary reportedly denied that account and claimed he “grabbed one hand to lift her up and immediately grabbed the other.”

Their daughter Zoey was reportedly diagnosed with Nursemaid’s elbow, a common elbow injury among young children and toddlers that occurs when a child’s elbow is pulled and one of the bones partially dislocates. Continue reading [HERE].

