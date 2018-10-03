CLOSE
The Game’s Sexual Assault Case Could Land Him In Jail

The Game at "The Documentary" 10th Anniversary Party And Concert

Source: Chelsea Lauren / Getty

 

About two years ago, The Game lost a sexual assault case to Priscilla Rainey, a contestant on his former VH1 reality dating show, She’s Got Game. As a result of losing the case, he was ordered to pay Priscilla $7 million. According to TMZ‘s findings through documents, a federal judge has issued an arrest warrant for Game but has also given him 48 hours to produce the necessary documents. So, Game has until Friday at Noon (Central Standard Time) to provide those documents or the U.S. Marshals will be waiting on him.

