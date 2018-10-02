Expect A Text From Donald Trump Tomorow!

#Roommates, don’t be surprised when you get a text message from a number you don’t recognize because it’s going to be none other than Donald Trump himself! According to CNN, “it’s not a political message, but an emergency test message sent from Donald as part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s system to warn the public in cases of national emergencies.”

A lot of cell phone users can expect a message around 2:18 ET on Wednesday, October 3. Donnie’s name will pop up as “Presidential Alert” and the message will let users know that , “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

The test was originally supposed to happen back in September, but FEMA spokesman Mark Peterson told CNN that the test got pushed back, and the earliest date for them to give it a go was October 3.

What’s interesting about this is that WEA was launched back in April 2012, but President Trump will be the first president to actually test out the emergency test message in order to smooth out any issues.

Via:

“The presidential alert is one of three kinds of alerts in the FEMA’s WEA system, which also notifies the public about extreme weather or missing children, also known as AMBER alerts.”

“The WEA test will be broadcast over the course of about 30 minutes and sound the same as an AMBER Alert. Users can’t opt out of the presidential alert test, according to FEMA.”

“More than 100 carriers, including the largest carriers (Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile), will participate in the emergency alert test, FEMA said.”

“FEMA will also run a test of its Emergency Alert System (EAS) for radio and television broadcasters the same day, beginning two minutes after the WEA test.”

