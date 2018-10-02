CLOSE
Lindsay Lohan’s Friends Wants Her To Move To Cincinnati

In the above video, Lindsay Lohan’s in Moscow accusing a homeless family of child trafficking. At one point in the video, she attempts to take the children away, but then received a punch to the face!

After that incident went viral, Lindsay’s closest friends are highly concerned about her mental state and wants her back in the States immediately, preferably Cincinnati, because she has friends who will support her and it’s a paparazzi-free zone.

