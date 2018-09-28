101.1 The Wiz & College Beats Presents #FreestyleFriday W/ DJ J. Dough
Check out this week’s #WizFreestyleFriday with Eb & Flo and Guest DJ DJ Hope on Episode:14
Video Production Brought To You By: @CollegeBeatsMedia
Powered By: @collegebeats x @wiznationcincy x @DBLCIN x @djjdough #FreestyleFriday
S/o : Eb & Flo & @_ayyehope
The Latest:
- Church Announcements: Free Paternity Tests After Choir Rehearsal [EXCLUSIVE]
- Book On The Prayer Ciara Allegedly Used To Get Russell Wilson Released
- Shaniqua Tompkins Says Baby Daddy 50 Cent Can’t Stop Her Reality Show [Video]
- Angela Rye On Voting: “It’s One Freedom Of Power Where We’re All Equal” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- 101.1 WIZF x College Beats Presents: Freestyle Friday W/ DJ J.Dough Feat. Eb&Flo , EP.14
- Nelly Has Sexual Assault Case Tossed Out
- Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shareef To Undergo Major Heart Surgery
- Shareef O’Neal To Have Heart Surgery, Sitting Out 1st Year At UCLA
- Malia Obama Dances And Plays Harmonica As She Makes Her Music Video Debut [VIDEO]
- Here We Go Again: Homeowner Hangs Racist Halloween Display Depicting Lynching
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours