101.1 WIZF x College Beats Presents: Freestyle Friday W/ DJ J.Dough Feat. Eb&Flo , EP.14

Freestyle Fridays
| 09.28.18
101.1 The Wiz & College Beats Presents #FreestyleFriday W/ DJ J. Dough

Check out this week’s #WizFreestyleFriday with Eb & Flo and Guest DJ DJ Hope on Episode:14

Video Production Brought To You By: @CollegeBeatsMedia

Powered By: @collegebeats x @wiznationcincy x @DBLCIN x @djjdough #FreestyleFriday

S/o : Eb & Flo & @_ayyehope

 

DJ J.Dough , EB & Flo , Freestyle Friday , Freestyle Friday WIZ

Photos
