Did Nicki Minaj Give Future An Ultimatum To Work With Her Or Cardi B? [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is back and is giving us all the juicy gossip about our favorite celebs! We all know that Nicki Minaj and Future will be going on tour soon, but according to some rumors Nicki gave him an ultimatum. Future was allegedly supposed to be on Cardi B’s song “Drip,” but Nicki allegedly told him to pick either going on tour with her or being on a song with Cardi B.

The Migos are featured on the hit song and the team mentioned he will make more money off of the tour so he’s still winning. They actually both won in the deal because “Drip” is a very popular song even though Future isn’t featured on it. Gary also spoke about the loving message Tiny wrote to T.I. on social media for his birthday. The two in the photo are hugged up in a pool looking very happy.

Gary also spoke about Garcelle Beauvais posting a photo of her and Will Smith kissing each other for his birthday. Many felt it was inappropriate and that she could of gone about it a different way. They even thing Jada Pinkett Smith might of said something about it.

