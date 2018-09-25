Kanye West & Nick Cannon Squash Their Beef

Last week, Kanye let us all know via IG how Nick Cannon’s Kim K comments on VladTV didn’t sit well with his spirit. 24 hours after Ye posted, Nick told Ye (via IG) he can’t tell him what and what not to say.

Well apparently everything has been smoothed over, thanks to Nick & Ye getting on the phone to hash out their differences. Apparently, Nick even floated the idea of having Ye on Wild’n Out as mentioned in one of his IG responses to Kanye.

