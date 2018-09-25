CLOSE
Lil Xan Hospitalized After Eating Too Many Flamin’ Hot Cheetos: Report

So a rapper was hospitalized for something that you probably wouldn’t expect, when you consider what this rapper’s name is. . . We can’t make some of this stuff up.

Lil Xan says Flamin’ Hots messed up his stomach so bad he had to go to the hospital.

On Monday afternoon, Lil Xan shared a picture of him riding in the back of an ambulance, alluding to that he was on his way to the hospital. At the time, it was unknown what happened to Xan as we were simply going off the photo, but it turns out he apparently he ate too many Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and it messed up the lining of his stomach.

Lil Xan cleared things up on his IG live Monday night, making sure people didn’t believe he was sent to the hospital due to a drug overdose.

Lil Xan Hospitalized After Eating Too Many Flamin' Hot Cheetos: Report

Photos
