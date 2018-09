Rumors have been swirling since Nicki Minaj spoke on Queen radio about “new boy”. Well it seems like that “new boy” has finally been uncovered.

The “Chun Li” rapper was seen spotted with race car driver Lewis Hamilton during the New York Fashion Week. The Shade Room got video of the two in Dubai together. I mean we don’t see any PDA but one can only assume cause they’ve been spending a good amount of time together.

Well you just see for yourself here.