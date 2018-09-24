Cardi B Celebrates Making History

Cardi B has to add another major milestone in her career. The Bronx rapper is now the first female to have three #1 songs on the Billboard 100. Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” featuring the rapper, the summer smash “I Like It” and “Ring” featuring Kehlani. I mean that’s even beating out Nicki Minaj, no shade though.

Through all the beefs, criticism, and rumors the stripper turned rapper proves she’s here to stay. Since then Cardi has been posting on Instagram proving her hard work with past performances and numerous award nominations.

BADI GANG!!!