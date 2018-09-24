CLOSE
Kanye West & Nick Cannon Talk It Out

Kanye on Nick's "Wild N Out"?

Kanye West on Kimmel

We all know Kanye West isn’t one for holding his tongue, last week Ye got some things off his chest about Nick Cannon speaking on Kim Kardashian. After only a week of beefing, Kanye West and Nick Cannon have put their differences aside according to TMZ. Reports say that they exchanged numbers through the DM’s before hopping on a lengthy phone conversation.

So now that this beef is over, it’s said that they even discussed Kanye West making a return to “Wild N Out” some time in the future. Hopefully this can happen soon! We need this!

BUT no word on Kanye West working things out with Drake or Tyson Beckford who all had something to say in regards to his wife, Kim Kardashian as well.

