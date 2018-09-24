Cardi B Speaks On Celebs Unfollowing Her

Seems like ever since the infamous Nicki Minaj & Cardi B fashion week scuffle, there have been rumors that some celebrities have chosen a side. Reports are swirling that even the likes of Rihanna have went as far as unfollowing the Bodak Yellow rapper on Instagram. Some people are even saying that Rihanna didn’t invite her to Diamond Ball this year due to her being team Nicki Minaj.

The new mommy, takes to social media of course to clear all the rumors. Cardi B insisted she is still being called to attend exclusive events such as the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan this past weekend.

“A lot of people were doing rumors that a couple of celebrities unfollowed me, and that was not even true. Those celebrities weren’t even following me,” said Cardi. “Why can’t y’all just stop making rumors to try and make me look like I’m over?”

Hmm, seems like some may have chosen a side, Team Nicki Minaj or Cardi B?