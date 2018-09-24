CLOSE
Bow Wow Gets Things Off His Chest About Jermaine Dupri

Bow Wow has it out for his mentor, JD?

No secret Jermaine Dupri has helped launched a lot of artists from Da Brat, Jagged Edge,  Xscape & of course (Lil) Bow Wow.

With such an array of hits from the So SO Def label, it’s only right Dupri does a tour to showcase all the hits under his regime with the label. Bow Wow admitted to being addicted to lean and being open up using drugs in the past. Jermaine Dupri spoke on this and says he has never seen Bow Wow use any drugs & he expects to see him on the upcoming tour.

Well Bow Wow feels some type of way by his response. Exposing his wife???

Check out the tweet below.

Photos
