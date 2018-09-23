T.I. Is Curating a Pop-Up Trap Music Museum

T.I. is a trap music creator and connoisseur. So it makes all the sense that the Atlanta rapper is curating a pop-up museum dedicated to the Hip-Hop sub-genre.

Vibe reports that Tip will be curating a pop-up museum in West Atlanta that will also celebrate the 15th anniversary of his sophomore, breakthrough album, Trap Muzik.

Reportedly, the installation is being put together with former Hip-Hop Wired editor and veteran Hip-Hop journalist Maurice Garland as well as artist DL Warfield, among others. Besides artwork dedicated to seminal trap music acts like Gucci Mane and Jeezy, there will be an “Escape The Trap” room where participants will get clues and codes that will allow them to get out of the installation.

The Trap Muzik Museum will be open on September 30th from 2:00 pm to 8:0 0pm at 630 Travis Street NW, Atlanta, GA.

More info can be found at TrapMusicMuseum.us.

