EAT FRESH!

Soulja Boy is making a low-key comeback this year. For years, he was not involved in the discussion.

Soulja Boy is the new owner of a Subway branch and he can eat for free whenever he wants. He made the announcement insanely casual too, speaking to his fans via an Instagram story. He said, “It’s your boy Soulja Boy. I just bought a Subway!”

Soulja is working on his upcoming album, which is due for release on October 4.

BOSS MOVES!

SOULJA BOY BUYS A SUBWAY BRANCH was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

