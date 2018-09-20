CLOSE
The TropHouse
Home > The TropHouse

YOUNG THUG ASKS JUDGE TO REVEAL THE IDENTITY OF THE PEOPLE WHO SNITCHED ON HIM

0 reads
Leave a comment

THUGGA WANTS THE SMOKE!!

Young Thug

Source: 300

Young Thug thinks someone is dropping dime on him, and he wants to know who. The Atlanta rapper thinks there’s a snitch or two involved in his Georgie drug case, so he’s asked the judge to tell him their identities.

According to sources: 

YT’s lawyers are demanding any and all info related to potential snitches who might’ve sold their client down the river in his drug case, where he was slapped with 8 felonies. If anyone cut a deal or got leniency in return for snitching on the rapper … the lawyers want to know, and they want names.

Not only that … Thug’s lawyers also want info that will help them rip apart would-be canaries, including criminal records, personnel files and any other relevant dirt.

We broke the story … Young Thug was charged with possession and intent to distribute meth, hydrocodone and weed. He’s also charged with possession of amphetamine, Alprazolam, codeine (2 counts) and a firearm … all stemming from his arrest last September when he got pulled over for tinted windows.

Thugger is currently out on $100,000 bail.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Murder Trial For Suge Knight Finally Moves Forward
 2 hours ago
09.20.18
18 items
South Side Yeezy Back: Twitter Reacts To Kanye…
 3 hours ago
09.20.18
Kanye West IG Checks Nick Cannon, Drake and…
 4 hours ago
09.20.18
Andrew Wiggins Apparently Wants Smoke With Certified NBA…
 4 hours ago
09.20.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close