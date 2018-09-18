It’s been a year since Fantasia Barrino’s younger brother, Xavier Barrino, made headlines after being in a near-fatal accident. Some believed he wouldn’t live and if he did would possibly never walk again. Over the past couple months Xavier has been showing his progress and we couldn’t be more happy for him.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Fantasia’s other brother, Ricco Barrino, on Instagram shared a video of Xavier walking with assistance of a nurse up some steps from physical therapy. He said on the post, “The boy @xavierbarrinomaking leaps and bounds

Please leave you comments and cheer this guy on! Comment Thanks My #motivation #inspiration#walk #fight #music #riccobarrino #family#littlebrother #hefe would be proud.”

RELATED: Are Brandy, Fantasia & Jazmine Sullivan Recording A New Song Together?

According to blAckamericaweb.com, Xavier has gone through 6 surgeries. Fantasia recently talked about how proud she is of her brother and said, “New Walk.. New Talk.. New Man.. @xavierbarrino look how far you’ve come and how hard you’ve worked to get here. REMEMBER THIS MY PEOPLE ( You have to put something in, in order to get something out). God knows all and He only responds when you put forth an effort. Go King Go!!!! .” We wish Xavier the best of luck on all of his progress!

RELATED: Fantasia Praises God After Her Brother Stands For The First Time Since Accident [VIDEO]

RELATED: Fantasia Asks Fans To Lift Her Brother In Prayer

Fantasia’s Brother Walks Again After Suffering Near-Fatal Injuries From Car Accident [VIDEOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com