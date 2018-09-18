Here’s An Exclusive Clip From Tonight’s Episode Of The Purge

We got our hands on a sneak peek of episode 103 of The Purge TV show which airs immediately after WWE Smackdown on the USA Network. If you’re a fan of the movies you’ll love the television show, as it is one of the must watch tv shows this fall.

On tonight’s episode we see Penelope, who is played by Jessica Garza, getting ready to make the necessary sacrifices to offer herself up to Purgers, while Rick and Jenna played by amazing actors Colin Woodell and Hannah Anderson, consider the “intangibles” added to the cost of closing their business deal, they need to move up in the world.

Lee Tergesen who you might remember from OZ also star in this new episode. In this clip, we see Gabriel Chavarria who plays Miguel, the brother of Penelope planning to go get his sister back before she sacrifices herself to blood-hungry purgers.

If you’re new to The Purge you should know it’s based on the hit movie franchise from Blumhouse productions, The Purge tv show revolves around a 12-hour period when all crime, including murder, is legal. Set in a dystopian America ruled by a totalitarian political party, the series follows several seemingly unrelated characters living in a small city. Tying them all together is a mysterious savior who’s impeccably equipped for everything the night throws at them. As the clock winds down with their fates hanging in the balance, each character is forced to reckon with their pasts as they discover how far they will go to survive the night.

From Blumhouse Television and Universal Cable Productions, The Purge is written and executive produced by the film franchise creator James DeMonaco and led by Jason Blum. Additionally, the entire team behind the blockbuster franchise ‎are on board to executive produce: Michael Bay with Brad Fuller and Andrew Form under the Platinum Dunes banner and Sebastien K. Lemercier. Thomas Kelly serves as executive producer/showrunner of the series. Emmy® and Golden Globe® award-winner Anthony Hemingway will direct and executive produce the premiere episode.

Anthony is known for his hit show The Underground which aired on WGN about the underground railroad.

Here’s An Exclusive Clip From Tonight’s Episode Of The Purge was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: