CLOSE
Cincy
Home > Cincy

Ohio Judge Resigns After Putting Hands On A Woman Filing A Protection Order

1 reads
Leave a comment

This is really crazy a woman comes late and misses her appointment to file a protection order and goes crazy, it looks like in the video she going off because she’s scared and really needs this to be filed ASAP! At one point she yells so loud that the judge said he couldn’t hear the people standing in his court room so the Judge walked out of the court room and escorted the woman back into court room now because he put his hands on the woman he’s has to retire.

 

Ohio Judge Resigns After Putting Hands On A Woman Filing A Protection Order was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Drake Took Almost $200K Worth of L’s In…
 27 mins ago
09.19.18
Lil Uzi Vert Allegedly References Heaven’s Gate Cult…
 29 mins ago
09.19.18
Amber Rose Says They’re Stealing Her Swag, Calls…
 56 mins ago
09.19.18
Jordan To Drop Some New/OG “Fresh Prince” V’s…
 2 hours ago
09.19.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close