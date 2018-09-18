Never Give Up: Gillie Makes The First Roster Cut With The 76ers G League Team The Delaware Blue Coats

By far one of the most entertaining celebrities on Instagram, Gillie talks the talk, but now he is showing us by walking the walk. Last week he announced that he would be trying out for the 76ers G-League team the Delaware Blue Coats.
Some congratulated him, some hated, but he proved to the world that not only does he have game, it’s never to late to chase your dreams!
The @Delawarebluecoats called me back, I just cried #TearsofJoy #1st40YrOldRooke #ChasinMyDreams #Never2late
We can’t lie, that jump shot is clean! He shared some videos of his tryout, and his video announcing he’s been invited back for round two of the tryouts!
If he, scratch that, WHEN HE makes the team, this has a real life Hollywood movie written all over it! We’re pulling for you Gil, RIGHT!
Best & Worst Dressed At The 2017 NBA Awards Ceremony
Best & Worst Dressed At The 2017 NBA Awards Ceremony
1. (SP)US-NEW YORK-NBA AWARDS1 of 46
2. 2017 NBA Awards2 of 46
3. 2017 NBA Awards3 of 46
4. 2017 NBA Awards4 of 46
5. 2017 NBA Awards5 of 46
6. 2017 NBA Awards6 of 46
7. 2017 NBA Awards7 of 46
8. 2017 NBA Awards8 of 46
9. 2017 NBA Awards9 of 46
10. 2017 NBA Awards10 of 46
11. 2017 NBA Awards11 of 46
12. (SP)US-NEW YORK-NBA AWARDS12 of 46
13. 2017 NBA Awards Show13 of 46
14. 2017 NBA Awards14 of 46
15. 2017 NBA Awards15 of 46
16. 2017 NBA Awards16 of 46
17. 2017 NBA Awards17 of 46
18. 2017 NBA Awards18 of 46
19. 2017 NBA Awards19 of 46
20. 2017 NBA Awards20 of 46
21. 2017 NBA Awards21 of 46
22. 2017 NBA Awards22 of 46
23. 2017 NBA Awards23 of 46
24. 2017 NBA Awards24 of 46
25. 2017 NBA Awards25 of 46
26. 2017 NBA Awards26 of 46
27. 2017 NBA Awards27 of 46
28. 2017 NBA Awards28 of 46
29. 2017 NBA Awards29 of 46
30. 2017 NBA Awards30 of 46
31. 2017 NBA Awards31 of 46
32. 2017 NBA Awards32 of 46
33. 2017 NBA Awards33 of 46
34. 2017 NBA Awards34 of 46
35. 2017 NBA Awards35 of 46
36. 2017 NBA Awards36 of 46
37. 2017 NBA Awards37 of 46
38. 2017 NBA Awards38 of 46
39. 2017 NBA Awards39 of 46
40. 2017 NBA Awards40 of 46
41. 2017 NBA Awards41 of 46
42. 2017 NBA Awards42 of 46
43. 2017 NBA Awards43 of 46
44. 2017 NBA Awards44 of 46
45. 2017 NBA Awards45 of 46
46. 2017 NBA Awards46 of 46
Never Give Up: Gillie Makes The First Roster Cut With The 76ers G League Team The Delaware Blue Coats was originally published on boomphilly.com