Wale Says He Was Racially Profiled By American Airlines

2016 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards - Inside

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Wale might be switching to the private flight life after an interaction on an American Airlines flight on Monday. The Clappers rapper says that he was racially profiled right before his flight to LA took off. Wale took to twitter to tell his followers that he was on the runway for over 30 minutes. 45 minutes after his flight was scheduled to take off, he said the flight was canceled. Three hours later, the rapper hadn’t gotten on any flight.

Several hours later Wale tweeted American Airlines to let them know that he was profiled by two flight attendants. He also tweeted his boarding pass showing that he was in the right seat. Then he responded to American Airlines apologies:

Wale Says He Was Racially Profiled By American Airlines was originally published on www.92q.com

