Kanye Announces Two New Albums On The Way

Kanye has spent the majority of the last month back in his hometown of Chicago recording new music and reconnecting with old friends. Now, Ye’s ready to announce his newest projects:

It appears Yandhi could be somewhat of a sequel to his experimental 2013 album Yeezus in that it bares resemblance to that album’s cover (or lack thereof). Also, Kanye spoke at Chance The Rapper’s monthly Open Mike event (a chance for artists to perform and students to learn from them) to tell them about a joint project between him & Chance coming soon (@ 8:35):

