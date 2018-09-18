CLOSE
Cypress Hill “Crazy,” Mariah Carey “GTFO” & More | Daily Visuals 9.17.18

Cypress Hill continue to expand their minds and Mariah Carey enjoys her alone time. Today's Daily Visuals.

Source: LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: Mariah Carey performs onstage during VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers at Paramount Studios on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images) 

For the past two decades and change Cypress Hill’s been burning down spliffs and mics alike and it seems like they’re still toking on that next level cheeba that got them creating next level sounds.

In their visuals to “Crazy” the locos from Los Angeles once again go on a psychedelic trip after partaking in some Mary Jane and find themselves traveling through space with flying elephants. Sounds out there but weed nowadays is powerful enough to shoot you into another stratosphere.

While we’re talking about the artists from yesteryear, Mariah Carey comes back with a new clip in “GTFO” where she’s home alone, half-naked, and not looking a day over 30. Must be the Black side of her that’s keeping her from cracking.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Young Dolph, Audio Push, and more.

CYPRESS HILL – “CRAZY”

YOUNG DOLPH – “BY MISTAKE”

MARIAH CAREY – “GTFO”

AUDIO PUSH – “ETERNITY”

G PERICO – “HOW U WANT IT”

FAMOUS DEX FT. DRAX PROJECT – “LIGHT”

KODIE SHANE – “SING TO HER”

RYAN TREY – “TEMPTATIONS”

MORRISON MACHIAVELLI – “AYO”

Cypress Hill "Crazy," Mariah Carey "GTFO" & More | Daily Visuals 9.17.18

