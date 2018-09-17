CLOSE
Entertainment
Remy Ma & Papoose Are Starring In New VH1 Reality Show

Pap and Remy continue to level up right before our eyes.

Remy Ma & Papoose

Source: VH1 / VH1

Remy Ma and Papoose have gone from rappers to relationship goals and are securing bags along the way. The Hip-Hop couple is set to star in a new reality show on VH1. 

Today (Sept. 17), VH1 announced that Remy & Papoose: Meet The Mackies, a three-part special, will premiere on Monday, October 1 at 9PM ET/PT.

Remy is preggers, after multiple IVF treatments, and over three weeks fans will get a bird’s eye view of the Mackies’ Black Love. Also, their grown kids are along for the ride, which should pretty much guarantee some minor drama and plenty of entertainment.

Of course, Love & Hip Hop’s Mona Scott-Young is executive producing. Watch a clip below where the couple discusses their slight disagreement of getting their grown kids out the house..

Photos
