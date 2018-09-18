Feature Story
The Wiz Warm Up: Tatum and G Herbo

G Herbo

Source: Radio One / Radio One

The Wiz Warm Up is back with a heavy hitter that’s for sure. G Herbo is no stranger to the rap game, having made his debut in 2012 with frequent collaborator Lil Bibby.

When we think of drill music you have to mention Herbo in conversation.  Tatum talks to the young Chicago drill emcee about his upbringing, and of course Kanye West & more in this two-part interview.

