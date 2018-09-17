Ya ever heard that old saying – ‘ all press is good press?’

Don’t believe it, dog. Don’t believe it. Check this out. . .

Via | HipHopDX

Cardi B Claims She Didn’t Post Transphobic Meme On Facebook

Cardi B has provided an explanation for a transphobic meme showing up on her Facebook page.

Following criticism on social media, Cardi took to Twitter to claim she doesn’t have control of her Facebook account. According to her, a former member of her team has been responsible for all posts on her official page for more than a year now.

“It’s come to my attention that there have been offensive posts made on what used to be my Facebook page,” she wrote. “For the past year and a half a FORMER team member has been the only one with access to the account.”

READ MORE

Cardi B Claims She Didn’t Post Transphobic Meme On Facebook was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: