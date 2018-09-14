Bernice Jenkins is back and has some Church Announcements for you! She started the announcement with a beautiful song that was in her spirit then began talking about some of the kids in the church being hot. After that she asked everyone to pray for the deacon that’s in jail.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
He apparently took 2 Viagra pills and thought it was his medicine. The deacon had to pick up his grandkids from school and was wearing gray sweatpants. He was sticking out like a teepee and the school called the cops on him. They are currently trying to get him out of jail, but things aren’t looking good.
RELATED: Church Announcements: Bernice Jenkins Says Pastor Won’t Be Blessing Babies With Crazy Names [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Cuts The Church Announcements Short To Hype Up Sister Hester
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Church Announcements: Bernice Jenkins Selling “Pray Til You Poot” T-Shirts [EXCLUSIVE]
It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]
It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]
1. Bernice Jenkins At The 29th Annual Stellar Awards (2014)1 of 15
2. Bernice Jenkins In The Studio2 of 15
3. Bernice Jenkins Smiles For The Camera3 of 15
4. Bernice Jenkins With The Characters Of TV One's "The Rickey Smiley Show"4 of 15
5. Bernice Jenkins & Aunt Sylvia On TV One's "The Rickey Smiley Show"5 of 15
6. Bernice Jenkins & Kandi6 of 15
7. Bernice Jenkins on "The Rickey Smiley Show"7 of 15
8. Bernice Jenkins CD cover8 of 15
9. Bernice Jenkins9 of 15
10. Ms. Janie & Bernice Jenkins10 of 15
11. Bernice Jenkins on "The Rickey Smiley Show"11 of 15
12. Bernice Jenkins, Fred Hammond, Waka Flocka Flame & Ray J on "The Rickey Smiley Show"12 of 15
13. Bernice Jenkins13 of 15
14. Bernice Jenkins Church Announcements14 of 15
15. Bernice Jenkins onstage15 of 15
Church Announcements: Deacon Gets Locked Up After Taking Viagra Pills [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com