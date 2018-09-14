Church Announcements: Deacon Gets Locked Up After Taking Viagra Pills [EXCLUSIVE]

Bernice Jenkins is back and has some Church Announcements for you! She started the announcement with a beautiful song that was in her spirit then began talking about some of the kids in the church being hot. After that she asked everyone to pray for the deacon that’s in jail.

He apparently took 2 Viagra pills and thought it was his medicine. The deacon had to pick up his grandkids from school and was wearing gray sweatpants. He was sticking out like a teepee and the school called the cops on him. They are currently trying to get him out of jail, but things aren’t looking good.

