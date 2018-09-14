CLOSE
Frank Ocean Wants Off Of Travis Scott’s Album

2017 Buku Music + Arts Project

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Frank Ocean is featured on “Carousel” off of Travis’ latest album Astroworld. But now Frank wants OFF the album, and he’s even willing to go the legal route:

We’re told Frank’s PISSED because his vocals — featured in the chorus and third verse — were changed. It’s unclear what changes were made. Frank’s voice includes Auto-Tune … and his pitch is noticeably higher in the third verse than in the chorus, but we just don’t know what’s got Frank so upset. (TMZ)

