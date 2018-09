One of my favorite tracks from Wale‘s new Free Lunch EP is with J. Cole on this “My Boy (Freestyle).” Cole & Wale always connect to make something dope (dating back to Wale’s debut album), so I def wasn’t surprised at the outcome. Stream Wale’s entire EP by clicking here!

Above is the title track to 6LACK‘s new project East Atlanta Love Letter, featuring the wizard himself, Future. Stream 6LACK’s new project by clicking here!

