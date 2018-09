Damn AB! Him & his crew were turnt to “Sicko Mode,” with AB yelling loudly in the back instructing his people to turn the music up as the Uber driver was frustrated trying to drive in the rain.

A rep for Uber tells us … company officials looked into the incident, and decided Broner’s behavior was unacceptable and his access to the app has been revoked. (TMZ)

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: