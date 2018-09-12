Rihanna Gives Update On Music

Seems like Rihanna is into everything but music right now, from makeup, fashion, a confirmed documentary coming and even a movie that dropped this year.

Her fan group, NAVY would like some answers or even an update on how far the album is coming along. 2012’s Anti is the last we’ve heard from Rihanna on the music side with exception of DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” single. Well say no more Rihanna fans, she has finally spoken and told us what we wanted to hear…well kinda sorta. Her followers have took to social media to show love on the singer’s many accomplishments this year but the concern is still the upcoming album. Hold tight guys!

Check out the singer’s response to a fan below.