9 O'Clock News
Nicki Minaj Denies Dissing Cardi B’s Parenting Skills

Nicki Minaj

Source: Rancel Lopez / MIA

Nicki Minaj has denied that she said anything bad about Cardi B’s parenting skills after she and Cardi got into a confrontation at New York Fashion Week.

Nicki said she was “mortified” after the situation that took place at the Harper’s Bazaar event in NYC.

“I just want to let the world know that Onika Tanya Maraj would never, has never and will never speak ill of anyone’s child,” said Minaj on her Queen Radio show.

Photos
