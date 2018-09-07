Gone To Soon: Rapper Mac Miller Dead At 26

The Hip-Hop world lost another young star today (Sept. 7). It is with great sadness that we report that Mac Miller has passed away. He was only 26.

Miller’s battles with substance abuse issues were no secret and became a topic of discussion after his break up with singer Ariana Grande. TMZ exclusively reports the rapper died of an apparent overdose when his body was found in his San Fernando Valley home by authorities.

Per TMZ:

“Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Mac was found Friday at around noon at his San Fernando Valley home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

We’re told authorities were alerted by a male friend who placed a 911 call from Mac’s home.

Miller has battled substance abuse issues for years … something that came up again in the wake of his breakup with Ariana Grande. The rapper wrecked his G-Wagon by wrapping it around a utility pole back in May and was arrested for DUI and hit and run. He fled the scene, but cops say he later confessed at his home. He blew 2 times the legal limit.”

The good do die young.

Miller just dropped his fifth and now final studio album Swimming back in August. He was scheduled to go on tour next month, we at Hip-Hop Wired would like to send our deepest condolences to Mac’s friends and family. The story is still developing, we will share any new updates as they come in about the tragic loss of the young Hip-Hop star.

