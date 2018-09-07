101.1 WIZF x College Beats Presents: Freestyle Friday W/ DJ J.Dough Feat. J-Gutz , EP.12

0 reads Leave a comment
101.1 The Wiz & College Beats Presents #FreestyleFriday W/ DJ J. Dough
Check out this week’s #WizFreestyleFriday with J-Gutz and Guest DJ Master Fresh on Episode:12
Video Production Brought To You By: @CollegeBeatsMedia
Powered By: @collegebeats x @wiznationcincy x @DBLCIN x @djjdough #FreestyleFriday
S/o : @godsvsodds & @masterfreshdj
The Latest:
- How Rickey Smiley Plays Marvin Hunter Before He Goes On Stage [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Barack Obama, Dr.Dre, Will Smith, Kendrick Lamar Featured In Trailer For Quincy Jones Netflix Doc
- Why Bobby Brown’s Sister Is Blasting The Movie & His Wife On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE]
- NYFWNOIR: Model Myori Granger Discusses The Importance Of Black Hairstylists At NYFW
- Phaedra Parks Claps Back At Tamar Braxton On ‘Bossip On WE tv’: ‘Wolves Howl At The Moon’
- Twitter Bans Struggle Conspiracy Theory Nut Alex Jones & InfoWars Permanently
- Black Thought, Phonte & Rhymefest Forming A Lyrical Supergroup
- Bless Up: Nicki Minaj Donates $25,000 To Geoffrey Owens After Trader Joe’s Fiasco
- Rhythm on The River Postponed
- Kanye West Was The Creative Director Of This New Award Show
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours