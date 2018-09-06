CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Tisha Campbell Says Ex Duane Martin Has $750K Shirt Collection, Demanding Spousal Support

The pair are embroiled in bitter divorce proceedings at the moment with the 'Martin' actress demanding her estranged husband pay up.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrity sightings at the Rams game

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Tisha Campbell-Martin and husband Duane Martin are in the middle of a bitter divorce and now it’s coming down to the money. The former Martin actress is demanding spousal support and says Martin can pay considering his shirt collection alone is worth $750,000.

TMZ reports:

Tisha filed new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, and puts Duane Martin on blast for his wardrobe. In particular, she say he has more than 500 shirts that cost $1,500 a piece … totaling a whopping $750k! Tisha says she knows this because Duane made a video bragging about it.

In docs, Tisha says she has $1.5 million in assets but right now doesn’t have a steady source of income, and that’s why she’s asking for spousal support. She says her monthly expenses total at least $33k per month, and estimates Duane makes around $62k per month.

The outlet adds that in breaking the original story, Campbell-Martin has accused Martin of allegedly hiding his assets.

Photo: WENN

Tisha Campbell Says Ex Duane Martin Has $750K Shirt Collection, Demanding Spousal Support was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
8 items
LeBron James Teams With Harlem Fashion Row For…
 2 hours ago
09.06.18
Tisha Campbell Says Ex Duane Martin Has $750K…
 2 hours ago
09.06.18
That’s 2 Chainz’s Ex-Manager In Nike’s Dream Crazy…
 2 hours ago
09.06.18
Ty Dolla $ign Arrested In ATL For Booger…
 4 hours ago
09.06.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close