Made In America 2018: Meek Mill Did It For The Love Of The City!

Meek Mill hit the stage in front of 10,000+ on day 1 of Made In America.

As our very own DJ Bran & Meek Mill took the stage, INSTANTLY a rush of fans were awaiting for the moment to see the Dream Chasers. Meek hit us with a variety of vibes from, ‘Litty’, ‘Whatever You Want’, ‘House Party & many more.

He even took a moment to show the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles some love for supporting him when he was in prison.

As their were many unforgettable moments in his performance, the one that will stick out to be one of the most biggest Made In America moments was when Meek Mill performed the ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ intro.

The crowd went crazy! If you were not there to experience it don’t we we got it on video!

Meek Mill also brought out Tierra Whack and PNB Rock to show love to the two biggest artists in the city.

Meek Mill at Made In America 2018

Made In America 2018: Meek Mill Did It For The Love Of The City! was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Photos
